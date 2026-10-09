Spooky season is already underway, and somehow, I feel like I've barely had a chance to celebrate the reason for the season! With only 31 days in October and so many spooky adventures to be had, here are six Pure Michigan experiences I'm hoping to check off my Halloween bucket list.

Spooky Things to Do in Michigan That Aren't Haunted Houses

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While I've visited a few of these landmarks before, there have been significant changes, enough to warrant a trip back. For example, I visited Michigan's first witchcraft-themed cocktail bar The Black Salt in Hamtramck a few years ago, but now there's an Airbnb above the bar that parties can rent. How fun! As someone who just got engaged over the summer, I can't help but think how that would be a perfect bachelorette party location!

As for popular tourist stop Hell, Michigan, new owners have recently taken over the property and are bringing new life into the establishment. I had the unlucky fortune of visiting Hell one Friday the 13th. My now-fiancé and I toured the scattering yard (yes, you can actually scatter ashes there), the creamatorium (ice cream shop), and we sealed our love with a padlock and our initials.

Because apparently, even in Hell, our love is eternal.

Hell, Michigan - Lauren G/TSM/Canva Hell Michigan For Sale

Unfortunately, the other events I was eyeing have already sold-out this season, such as Spooky Plant Bingo in Allegan and the bone cleaning and jewelry making workshop with the Kalamazoo Nature Center. Well, until next year!

Your Guide to Spooky Season in Michigan 31 days in October, here's how to make the most out of your spooky season in We're in the countdown to Halloween . With only, here's how to make the most out of your spooky season in Southwest Michigan . Warning: they're not for the faint of heart! Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon