A dinner invitation turned deadly for a Kalamazoo widow in 1929. Her neighbors accused her of witchcraft and convinced themselves that killing her would protect their family.

When you hear “witch hunt,” you probably picture Salem, Massachusetts, in the 1600s. You probably don’t picture Kalamazoo in 1929.

But more than two centuries after the Salem witch trials, Etta Fairchild lost her life because her neighbors believed she could cast deadly spells.

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A Kalamazoo Dinner Invitation With a Horrifying Ending

Eugene and Pearl Burgess invited Fairchild, an elderly widow, to their home for dinner. According to a Detroit Free Press report published in July 1929, the seemingly friendly invitation concealed a brutal plan.

Fairchild was attacked with a pipe and hammer. After the killing, her body was wrapped in a rug and hidden in a backyard cistern.

The couple’s explanation was chilling: They believed they had killed a witch.

Pearl claimed Fairchild had cast spells that caused deaths in the Burgess family during the previous two years. Those accusations turned an innocent neighbor into the target of a deadly obsession.

Why the Burgess Family Believed They Were Protecting Kalamazoo

Perhaps the most disturbing part of this story is that the Burgesses reportedly believed they had done their neighborhood a favor. They claimed that killing Fairchild would prevent her from casting spells on anyone else.

There was no witchcraft. There was a woman whose neighbors used their beliefs to justify her murder.

TikTok creator Tyson Kemp explores the case, including photographs of those involved, in the video below.

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What Happened to Eugene and Pearl Burgess?

Charges against the two Burgess children were reportedly dropped, but Eugene and Pearl faced murder charges.

Eugene died by suicide in his jail cell before trial. Pearl went on to face trial and was found guilty.

Nearly a century later, Fairchild’s death remains a deeply unsettling chapter in Kalamazoo history. This wasn’t a ghost story or a local legend. It was a real woman’s life, taken by people who had invited her into their home.

According to Find a Grave, Etta Fairchild is buried in Kalamazoo’s Riverside Cemetery, near Gull Road and Riverview Drive.

Explore more Michigan history and little-known stories here.

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