Kalamazoo County’s Most Wanted Suspect in 2025
Kalamazoo County, Michigan: Do you have information on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects?
Below you'll find 16 suspects wanted in Kalamazoo County according to the Silent Observer Program. If you have any information please contact Silent Observer by tapping here. You can remain anonymous and may get a reward up to $1,000.
16 Wanted Suspects in Kalamazoo County
- Name: Barker Jr., Linell
- Gender: Male
- Race: Black
- DOB: 03/24/1981
- Height: 6ft 1in
- Weight: 200 lbs
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
CHARGES / WARRANTS:
- Felony warrant out of 9th Circuit Court for probation violation for leaving KPEP without permission before completion.
- Original charge: Assault w/Dangerous Weapon
- Name: Barry, William Alfred
- Gender: Male
- Race: Black
- DOB: 04/16/1972
- Height: 6ft 0in
- Weight: 185 pounds
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
CHARGES / WARRANTS:
- Felony warrant out of 9th Circuit Court for probation violation for leaving KPEP and failing to complete the program.
- Original charge: B&E Building with Intent (Hab Crim 2nd offense)
- Name: Bynum, Vernell Marie
- Gender: Female
- Race: Black
- DOB: 10/10/1978
- Height: 5ft 5in
- Weight: 150 pounds
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
CHARGES / WARRANTS:
- 1. Probation violation for U&P
- 2. Criminal bench for FTA for pretrial on DWLS
- 3. Criminal bench for FTA for arraignment on DWLS
- 4. Criminal bench for FTA for show cause on DWLS
- 5. Misdemeanor for interfering with police
- Name: Daniels, Stephanie Waynette
- Gender: Female
- Race: Black
- DOB: 04/15/1971
- Height: 5ft 4in
- Weight: 235 pounds
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
CHARGES / WARRANTS:
- Felony warrant out of 9th Circuit Court for probation violation for failing to report to her probation agent via phone in September 2010 or any time thereafter; for failing to pay any fines and costs since May 2007; and failing to appear for a show cause hearing in November 2010.
- Original charge: Cont Sub – Poss Narc/Cocaine <25 grams
- Name: Dougherty, William Franklin
- Gender: Male
- Race: Caucasian
- DOB: 04/15/1975
- Height: 5ft 7in
- Weight: 170 pounds
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
CHARGES / WARRANTS:
- Felony warrant out of 9th Circuit Court for probation violation for failing to report to his probation agent as required in March and April 2010.
- Original charge: Larceny in a Building
- Name: Fry Jr., Michael Dewayne
- Gender: Male
- Race: Caucasian
- DOB: 09/03/1984
- Height: 5ft 11in
- Weight: 195 pounds
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Green
CHARGES / WARRANTS:
- Felony warrant out of 9th Circuit Court for probation violation for failing to report to his probation agent as required in January 2009 and any time thereafter.
- Original charge: B&E Vehicle with Damage; Police Officer – Assault/Resist/Obstruct
- Name: Henry, Robert Monte
- Gender: Male
- Race: Black
- DOB: 12/02/1950
- Height: 6ft 0in
- Weight: 160 pounds
- Hair Color: Gray
- Eye Color: Brown
CHARGES / WARRANTS:
HAS A FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION WARRANT FOR OPERATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 3RD OFFENSE, HE FAILED TO REPORT TO THE K-PEP WORK RELEASE PROGRAM, IN SEPT. 2002.
- Name: Johnson, Terry Wayne
- Gender: Male
- Race: Black
- DOB: 11/12/1964
- Height: 5ft 11in
- Weight: 170 pounds
- Hair Color: Gray
- Eye Color: Brown
CHARGES / WARRANTS:
- Felony warrant out of 9th Circuit Court for probation violation for failing to report to probation in May 2010 or anytime thereafter.
- Original charge: B&E Bldg with Intent
- Name: Mcconico, Dexton Demir
- Gender: Male
- Race: Black
- DOB: 02/21/1976
- Height: 5ft 9in
- Weight: 170 pounds
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
CHARGES / WARRANTS:
- A felony warrant out of the 9th Circuit Court for probation violation for failure to report to his probation agent and moving from his approved place of residence without advising his probation agent.
- Original charge: Controlled Substance-Poss Narcotic/Cocaine <25 grams
- Name: Rivera-Mendez, David
- Gender: Male
- Race: Hispanic
- DOB: 02/11/1986
- Height: 5ft 8in
- Weight: 175 pounds
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
CHARGES / WARRANTS:
Assault with Intent Murder, Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st degree, Home Invasion 1st degree, Interfering with an Electronics Communication Device, Probation Violation.
- Name: Rynd, Faryn Lee
- Gender: Female
- Race: Caucasian
- DOB: 12/13/1989
- Height: 5ft 3in
- Weight: 120 pounds
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Blue
CHARGES / WARRANTS:
FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION WARRANT, ORIGINAL CHARGE OPERATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CAUSING SERIOUS INJURY.
SHE FAILED TO COMPLY WITH CURFEW ORDER, FAILED TO COMPLY WITH COURT ORDERED PAYMENT AGREEMENT. CONSIDERED AN ABSCONDER FROM PROBATION.
- Name: Smith, Tara Lyn
- Gender: Female
- Race: Caucasian
- DOB: 11/23/1978
- Height: 5ft 8in
- Weight: 210 pounds
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Blue
CHARGES / WARRANTS:
- Felony warrant out of 9th Circuit Court for probation violation for changing her approved residence of 537 Chicago Ave in Kalamazoo without permission and for leaving KPEP without permission.
- Original charge: Child Support – Fail to Pay
- Name: Telford, Rusty William
- Gender: Male
- Race: Caucasian
- DOB: 04/03/1966
- Height: 6ft 1in
- Weight: 230 pounds
- Hair Color: Blond
- Eye Color: Blue
CHARGES / WARRANTS:
- Felony warrant out of 9th Circuit Court for probation violation for failing to report to his probation agent in January 2009 or any time since; for failing to make court-ordered payments; and for failing to perform any community service as required.
- Original charge: OWI 3rd
- Name: Williams, Judith Ann
- Gender: Female
- Race: Black
- DOB: 05/18/1962
- Height: 5ft 8in
- Weight: 130 pounds
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
CHARGES / WARRANTS:
- Felony warrant out of 9th Circuit Court for a probation violation for failing to report and failing to drug test.
- Original charge: Prostitution-third or subsequent offense
- Name: Yoder, Patrick Wayne
- Gender: Male
- Race: Caucasian
- DOB: 02/08/1968
- Height: 5ft 7in
- Weight: 165 pounds
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
CHARGES / WARRANTS:
- Felony warrant out of 9th Circuit Court for probation violation for failing to report to his probation officer; for failing to make any payments toward court-ordered financial obligations; for changing residence without permission and for failing to report that change of residence.
- Original charge: Controlled Substance/Poss Methamphetamine (Hab Off-4th offense)