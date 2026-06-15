In an effort to make game days more inclusive, Kalamazoo Growlers fans will find a new beverage option at the stadium this summer. Play ball!

New at Growlers Games: Non Alcoholic Beer Choices

Get our free mobile app

Kalamazoo is already reflecting a major nationwide trend in drinking habits as more people, especially younger generations, choose to cut back on alcohol or avoid it altogether. The trend is showing up across everyday social spaces, from restaurants adding mocktails to their menus and breweries offering non-alcoholic (N/A) beers and hop waters, to new types of dedicated non-alcoholic venues such as ZERO Bar, Kalamazoo’s first entirely N/A bar.

That's why we're so thrilled to hear the Kalamazoo Growlers are hopping aboard this trend:

Athletic Brewing Kalamazoo Growlers via Facebook Fan surveys suggested that we were lacking in the N/A options for fans outside of waters, sodas and lemonades. So we worked withto get a few different N/A flavors in the stadium this summer. Fans can find these at any of the beer outlets inside of the stadium. --

Homer Styker Field, Kalamazoo - Lauren G/TSM Homer Stryker Field Kalamazoo Growlers baseball

Beer and hot dogs are a classic part of the baseball experience, and now fans no longer have to choose between the two.

Connecticut-based Athletic Brewing Co. is one of the most recognizable N/A beer brands out there, so this will be welcome news for fans familiar with the brand as they will know exactly what to expect.

In 2026, Michigan changed its craft beer laws to allow non-alcoholic beers produced by outside breweries to be sold and consumed on-site at Michigan taprooms, greatly expanding N/A options for customers statewide.

Kalamazoo Cafes and Bars with Great Alcohol-Free Options These local establishments will keep your thirst satisfied through Dry January-- and beyond! Check out these great N/A options across the Kalamazoo area: Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon