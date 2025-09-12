It's a sign of the times!

Those of us that do imbibe think nothing of it. However, if you are someone who does not consume alcohol, for whichever reason that may be, I'm sure you are very aware that booze is everywhere.

Get our free mobile app

Recent data findings show more and more young people are drinking less alcohol. According to Time magazine George F. Koob of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism said in a statement,

It is becoming clear that, for whatever reasons, today’s younger generations are just less interested in alcohol and are more likely than older generations to see it as risky for their health and to participate in periods of abstinence like Dry January

It's likely several factors are contributing to the decline in popularity of alcohol including changing legislation, alcohol's reputation in popular culture, and the legalization of recreational marijuana. Sybil Marsh, a physician specializing in family medicine and addiction tells Time,

There was a time where drinking some alcohol was a badge of maturity and was sophisticated. But now, it's only one out of a whole range of ways that people can relax or show sophistication and so on

The greater Kalamazoo area is home to several popular mocktail spots like The Stamped Robin and HighDive Kitchen + Bar. You can also find non-alcoholic beers and spirits at places like HopCat, or refreshing N/A hop waters at One Well Brewing but soon downtown Kalamazoo will welcome its first dedicated non-alcoholic bar.

ZERO will open inside the former V&A Bootery space at 202 S. Kalamazoo Mall, sharing the space with the Kalamazoo Candle Company. According to their website here's what to expect at ZERO:

Whether you're sober-curious or just skipping the booze tonight, our bar serves up craft non-alcoholic cocktails, beer, wine, and zero-proof sips with serious flavor. Meet friends after work, enjoy a night out without the hangover, or bring a date to something different. Zerø is the new social scene in Kalamazoo — no alcohol, no pressure, all vibes.

No word on when ZERO will officially open its doors (hopefully in time for Dry January) but you can follow along here for updates.

Check out the Downtown Kalamazoo Zoo Animals After Their Recent Facelift A few animal statues in the Downtown Kalamazoo area recently got a fresh coat of paint with a creative twist. What an upgrade Gallery Credit: Downtown Kalamazoo Shops Facebook Page

Downtown Kalamazoo to Transform with 6 New Murals Brush the Block , the first ever mural festival in Kalamazoo, will held September 2-7, 2025. Watch as these 6 sites transform before our eyes. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon