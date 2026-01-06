Not drinking in the new year? You're not alone. These local establishments will keep your thirst satisfied through Dry January-- and beyond!

Check out these great non-alcoholic options across the Kalamazoo area:

As January is a time for resets and resolutions, a common practice adopted by many Americans during this time is the concept of "Dry January". Many of us indulged over the holiday season and as there are no major holidays in January it's the perfect time to go alcohol for at least 31 days, or more.

In fact, the numbers show fewer and fewer young people are drinking these days. According to Time magazine George F. Koob of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism said in a statement,

It is becoming clear that, for whatever reasons, today’s younger generations are just less interested in alcohol and are more likely than older generations to see it as risky for their health and to participate in periods of abstinence like Dry January

While you'll find various N/A options around town at places like HighDive Kitchen + Bar, you can also find kombucha and hop water at places like One Well Brewing or Brewery Outré, and now Kalamazoo is home to the area's first entirely non-alcoholic bar, ZERO.

