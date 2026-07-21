"Step inside the town you’ve always wished was real."

Gilmore Girls super-fans Kathleen London and Laura Boote have been bringing Stars Hollow to life each year in downtown Brighton, Michigan. In 2026, the viral "Destination Stars Hollow" fan festival will return for a third year, bringing even more cast members to the celebration.

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Michigan Town Transforms Into 'Stars Hollow' Again This September 26 & 27

For those unfamiliar with the show, Gilmore Girls was a comedy/drama that aired on the WB for seven seasons. What Sex and the City was for more mature adults, Gilmore Girls was the teen equivalent and was considered must-watch television for nearly every female Millennial.

From 2000-2007 we watched intently as Lorelai and Rory Gilmore loved, lost, and most importantly, learned.

The inaugural event drew nearly 40,000 attendees in 2024 (nearly five times the town's population), and this year promises to be even better with more cast meet and greets, this time Sean Gunn (Kirk), Kelly Bishop (Emily Gilmore), and the return of Scott Patterson (Luke Danes). Note: The 2025 lineup included Michigan native Rose Abdoo (Gypsy).

Luke's Diner - Getty Images Luke's Diner Gilmore Girls Michigan

This free event will see the shops of downtown Brighton will transform into familiar Stars Hollow favorites like Kim's Antiques, Al's Pancake World, and fans can even experience a Yale tailgate!

If you know, you know.

While the event itself is free to experience, there are many add-ons such as meet and greets, VIP access, and even a special intimate coffee date with Scott Patterson-- for a cool $350. How much of a Gilmore Girls die-hard are you, really?

Find more details on the 2026 Destination Stars Hollow event here.

30+ Photos That Show Why Fall in Michigan is Unmatched Fall in the Mitten State is glorious time. There's apple picking, pumpkin carving, hayrides, all the animals you'll spot like deer and migratory birds—and of course the stunning fall colors.

The Upper Peninsula is often mentioned in national rankings as one of the most beautiful spots for fall foliage in the country, but truly, Autumn beauty abounds across the entire state.

Sure, we'd all love take a few hours and go on a scenic drive (or head to a fall chairlift ride ) but sometimes you just can't getaway. Here are more than 30 photos of fall around Michigan for those times when you're stuck inside. Spot anywhere you've been? Gallery Credit: Janna