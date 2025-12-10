What's happening with Cinnabon and Auntie Anne’s in Kalamazoo? Curious (and hungry) locals want to know!

With one new location under construction and another in limbo, Kalamazoo residents are left wondering what’s next. Curious locals can’t stop asking about the fate of these mall-favorite treats.

Get our free mobile app

Here's what we know so far:

Lately it seems rarely a week goes by without someone on social media asking, "Anybody know what's going on with Cinnabon/Auntie Anne’s?" I'll admit, now I'm curious too! The Auntie Anne's inside The Crossroads Mall was always a must-visit for me anytime I was there.

Heck, sometimes those delectable, poppable pretzel dogs (with cheese sauce) were what brought me in in the first place!

Crossroads Mall Portage Crossroads Mall, Portage MI - via Google Maps loading...

Kalamazoo fans got even more excited when we learned in January 2024 that Cinnabon and Carvel would soon be joining the food scene at the mall. Then, without warning, the combination Cinnabon/Carvel suddenly closed leaving local perplexed. Even still today Google lists the Crossroads Cinnabon as "temporarily closed" while local Redditors claim it's actually permanent.

Whether you're craving sweet or savory, residents will be happy to learn there's actually a new combination Auntie Anne's and Cinnabon that are set to open near the Crossroads Mall inside the Westnedge Meijer.

These places come and go so quickly it's making my head spin!

If you've been to the Westnedge Meijer recently, or have looked on each respective brand's website, you'll notice there are locations listed as "Coming soon" for Portage, Michigan. From what I can tell, these combination pretzel/cinnamon roll shops are popping up at Meijers across Michigan! According to MLive these food counters have been opened in Meijers ranging from Bay City to Grand Rapids.

One Kalamazoo Redditor claims the projected open date was scheduled for December 5, 2025. That day has come and gone so, now what? I'll be keeping a watchful eye online eagerly anticipating the day I can get my pretzel dog fix at the Westnedge Meijer.

7 Holiday Shopping Safety Tips Every Michigander Should Know Whether you prefer shopping in-person at small businesses, the local mall, or from the comfort of your own home-- make sure you do so safely! Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon