Kalamazoo Moonlight Madness Shopping Experience Returns For 3rd Year

This time of year, is known as the holiday season as there are several marquee holidays within a month of each other. Also, these holidays are known for bringing everyone together and uplifting their spirits in holiday cheer. Families spend a ton of time together and many of us are spending a good amount of money as well, but the memories make it all worth it.

As previously mentioned, many of us are spending a nice chunk of cash during the holiday season as we're hosting guests, going out to enjoy company, and buying gifts as well. As you can imagine, these things can add up quickly and drain a bank account, that's when leaders in Downtown Kalamazoo decided to encourage people to shop locally and save money while making memories.

They started the Moonlight Madness event, a chance to residents and visitors to enjoy the best parts of Downtown Kalamazoo while taking advantage of specials and deals that will be exclusive to the event. It has been running for 2 years strong already, and they just announced that the event would be returning to Downtown Kalamazoo for a 3rd year.

Have You Ever Been To Moonlight Madness?

WWMT via MSN reports:

Moonlight Madness, a holiday shopping night featuring a display of lights, pop-ups, deals, giveaways, winter cocktails (like boozy hot cocoa) and seasonal treats, is taking over downtown Kalamazoo for its third year on Friday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., according to event organizers the Downtown Kalamazoo Collective. Shops, restaurants and bars throughout the downtown area will keep their doors open late for shopping, eating and drinking throughout the event. DJ Young G will soundtrack the night to "bring the holiday groove," event organizers said.

Read More: New Craft Bar Opening In Downtown Kalamazoo

Moonlight Madness will be a free event to attend as you will only need to spend money if you purchase something. There will be a group holiday bike ride with ModeShift and the Holley Jolly Trolley will be making its rounds.