Kalamazoo’s Caribbean Fest Returns For A Second Year

Last year, the Caribbean fest had its first year under new management and blew the city of Kalamazoo away. It was two days full of island vibes, bold beats, and delicious eats. They had people trying Caribbean cuisine for the first time, dancing to island music for hours, and enjoying the vibes until they shut everything down.

They had so much success that they decided to bring the island back to Kalamazoo for another year. The Caribbean Fest will be Friday June 27th 4pm-12:30am and Saturday June 28th 12:30pm-12:30am. The festival will be returning to the Arcadia Creek Festival place in Downtown Kalamazoo.

The highlight of the festival are the 21 authentic Caribbean food vendors and the 40 authentic Caribbean retail vendors. There will also be live entertainment and a live DJ throughout the day and in between sets. The festival management is excited to be bringing even more culture, color, and Caribbean joy to Downtown Kalamazoo.

Why Should You Go To The Caribbean Fest In Downtown Kalamazoo?

The live entertainment list is as follows:

Friday:

DJ Markus

Zion Lion Pan

Mazika Band

DJ Sanjay

Leslie Red Band

DJ Sanjay

T Natty

DJ Sanjay

Saturday:

Reggae Street Radio

7th Generation Band

Reggae Street Radio

Kwame Bediako

DJ Conscious

Zion Lion

DJ Conscious

Anthony B

DJ Conscious

Tickets are $5 on Eventbrite but there is a $2.18 processing fee so in total, each ticket is $7.18. If you ask me that is a bargain, there are no signs of being able to purchase tickets at the gate but there is a chance that this will be an option. Get a taste and vibe of the island this weekend in Kalamazoo!