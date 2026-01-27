A whole new world of opportunities just opened up to Southwest Michigan travelers as daily service between Kalamazoo and Chicago returns to the Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport.

Flights begin boarding soon! Here's what we know so far:

I suppose we shouldn’t gatekeep. Locals know it well: traveling from Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport (AZO) is a breeze. Quick security lines, reasonable parking rates, and no early-morning drive to Grand Rapids' Gerald R. Ford airport, only to still face an hour-long trip home after your return flight? Yes, please! We love to fly AZO.

The gateway to Southwest Michigan, AZO serves nearly 600,000 people across the region - families, students, & business travelers, alike. We support our community by offering easy, reliable travel and helping our region stay connected to new opportunities. -- Kalamazoo-Battle Creek Regional Airport via Facebook

Start planning now for summer fun as AZO just announced the return of United Airlines with four flights daily between Chicago and Kalamazoo. This is perfect not only for business travelers, but students attending school in Michigan as well. Adds local News Channel 3 WWMT,

Due to limited resources and staffing impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, United Airlines suspended all services out of AZO in 2022, however, AZO officials announced on Tuesday the airline is coming back on April 30, 2026.

So, what will it be: weekend girls' trip to the city or hopping a flight to Chicago and beyond? Somewhere tropical definitely sounds tempting right about now. After a winter full of below freezing temperatures and Lake Effect snow, I'm ready for a vacation!

