This Family-Owned Pizzeria in Portage Is About To Close Its Doors For Good

It makes me sad when any small business in West Michigan closes, but even more so when it involves delicious pizza!

After nearly 44 years in business a Portage-based pizzeria is set to close its doors for good this weekend. I've got to say-- this one hurts.

It was 1979 when Chicago Style Pizza first opened for business at 10420 Portage Road and the small, family-owned pizza parlor has operated in that same location ever since. Located next to Great Skate, the tiny pizza shack was no frills but the pizza spoke for itself!

According to MLive, owners Jack and Cindy Taylor first met while working at a pizza parlor in their home state of Illinois and were barely out of high school when they decided to bring their passion for Chicago-style pizza to Southwest Michigan.

After 40 years in business Jack retired and passed the restaurant (and his secret sauce recipe) down to his daughters who were more than happy to take over the family business. Eldest daughter Jennifer Taylor tells MLive the decision to close was a tough one,

We didn’t come to it lightly, that’s for sure...The industry has just gotten really tough

Last Call

The family cites rising costs and staffing issues as their reasons for closing. It's a story we know all too well during these trying times. Just recently WMU campus favorite Bruno's Pizza announced their plans to retire from the business in March 2023-- and I'm sure Chicago Style Pizza won't be the last!

Your last chance to enjoy Chicago Style Pizza will be Sunday, May 28. The family says they have extra supplies and extra staff on hand to meet last-minute demands. They've even brought back former employees who want to work one last shift before they say their final goodbyes.

Hours of operation this weekend will be:

Friday, May 26th 4:00-10:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 27th 4:00-10:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 28th 2:00-8:30 p.m. (or until supplies last)

