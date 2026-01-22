With temperatures dipping and excitement rising, Josh and Jase are back at it again. Their bridge adventure has already turned heads and sparked laughs.

After a bit of a medical scare, the two British social media influencers, Josh and Jase, have decided they will continue their journey through Michigan. The British duo made the anouncement Wednesday afternoon.



Josh and Jase seem to be very excited to cross the Mackinac Bridge. However, we Michiganders aren't too excited about how often they mispronounce its name. LOL



I think Josh put it best when he said, it's beautiful and terrifying at the same time. The video of Josh and Jase seeing the Mackinac Bridge for the first time has been seen over 3.1 million times in the first 15 hours after it was uploaded. That's on Facebook alone.

Josh seemed a bit terrified when he noticed the iron grates on the Mackinac Bridge that allow you to see underneath. This video has reached nearly 4 million views on Facebook in just 14 hours.



How cold is Michigan's Upper Peninsula right now? Well, believe it or not, it's almost the same as Southwest Michigan right now due to the weather system that is currently hitting us. The forecast for Saint Ignace/Allenville, which is on the other side of the bridge, has a high of 12 today with a low of 9 below zero. On Friday Night, they will get down to -11 while Kalamazoo is expected to have a low of -10.



We wish Josh and Jase a very safe journey. As for all of us here in Southwest Michigan, please stay warm. Tap here for information on the near record-breaking cold that is hitting us now.