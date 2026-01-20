Imagine being a world away and ending up in a Michigan hospital. One TikToker's injury sparks a chat about healthcare differences. More coming up!

We now have an official update on the English TikToker who was rushed to the hospital on Sunday afternoon near Traverse City, Michigan. If you want to see the full story with video updates from both Josh and Jase, tap here. Otherwise, keep reading for the latest update.

At 7:30 PM on Monday, Josh updated his followers on Facebook with an official diagnosis.

I've torn a ligament between L4 and L5, and also between L5 and S1. If you're not a doctor like me, or you don't work in the medical field, you'll have no clue what that means. Essentially, it says I've got a disc that's bulged and a torn ligament. He also mentioned that, yes, it's very, very painful. I'm going home with lots of stuff to keep me topped up—steroids, medication, and so on.

This does sound very painful. The British social media star went on to thank everyone for the kind words and support. I wonder if this happened while shoveling snow.



Not surprisingly, people have flooded the comments in Josh's videos about the U.S. healthcare system. He seems confused about why everyone is so concerned about how much this will cost, since he is insured. I'm assuming in the U.K., their insurance companies don't change their mind on what they will cover and how much of it they will cover.



Josh, we wish you a speedy recovery and hope you don't experience surprise hospital bills, as we all have.

