Award-winning actor Jeff Daniels brings it home with a new venture planned for Chelsea, Michigan.

As reported by MLive, the actor and his family have joined the Tannin Property Group in bringing a music venue and restaurant downtown near his Purple Rose Theatre.

Get our free mobile app

A Chelsea native, actor Jeff Daniels has always celebrated his Michigan roots, whether through his writing, like Escanaba in da Moonlight, or his investments, such as the Purple Rose Theatre which was founded in 1991.

Purple Rose Theatre, Chelsea Michigan Purple Rose Theatre - Google Maps loading...

Now, to complement the theatre, JD's Stage Bistro is planned for 117 1/2 S. Main Street near beloved Chelsea Bakery. According to the announcement the new bistro will,

[provide] a nighttime economy to enrich and complement Chelsea’s standing as a destination for arts and cultural entertainment

This project is a family affair as Daniels, his son, Ben and wife, Amanda, have all joined forces as owners of the new cocktail bar and restaurant. As for what's on the menu? Chef Nate Wegryn, former Executive Sous Chef at Echelon Kitchen and Bar in Ann Arbor, will be working with local farmers to source local ingredients for wood-fired pizzas and more.

Downtown Chelsea is already quite charming, but imagine enjoying an outstanding, locally sourced meal at JD's Stage Bistro before walking over to enjoy a show at the nearby Purple Rose Theatre. Does it get any more "Pure Michigan" than that?

Downtown Chelsea, Michigan Downtown Chelsea - Google Maps loading...

According to the restaurant's Facebook page, there will be three distinct spaces: the Stage Room for intimate performances, the Bistro, featuring a lively restaurant and cocktail lounge, and an event space for up to 60 guests.

The business is expected to open Spring 2026. More here.

17 Celebrities Who Are Detroit Lions Fans The Detroit Lions have a wide fan base, including lots of celebrities. Check out these 17 famous names who happen to be unabashed Lions fans! Gallery Credit: JR