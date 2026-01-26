JB Bickerstaff First Pistons Coach Since 2009 To Coach All Star Team

The NBA all-star game is right around the corner, and everyone is looking forward to the weekend that highlights the best players in the league. For decades now, all-star weekend has been about the up-and-coming talent, the best shooters and dunkers, and of course the best talent in the game at the current moment. It's an honor that players, organizations, and fans hold as a prestigious accomplishment.

The Detroit Pistons are a franchise that has seen dozens of players be awarded with opportunities to compete in the events of all-star weekend and even being named to the all-star team. In fact, this year, Cade Cunningham has already been named to not only the all-star team but will be one of the starters for this year's all-star game. He is the first all-star since Blake Griffin in 2019 and the first all-star starter since Allen Iverson in 2009.

Cunningham's coach, J.B Bickerstaff will be joining him during the all-star weekend and will also be etching his name into the Pistons record books for years to come. Bickerstaff is also the first pistons coach since Flip Saunders was awarded the opportunity alongside Allen Iverson.

Click On Detroit reports:

Detroit Pistons leading man J.B. Bickerstaff was named head coach for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game after his new look “Bad Boys” clinched the best record in the Eastern Conference through Feb. 1. The National Basketball Association made the announcement on Saturday (Jan. 24), when the Chicago Bulls beat the Boston Celtics at the United Center. The 2026 NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for Feb. 15, where Bickerstaff and Cade Cunningham will represent the city of Detroit.

Read More: Cade Cunningham’s All Star Bid Is More Detroit Pistons History

This will be the first time that Bickerstaff will be coaching in the all-star game, and he has earned the honor after finishing as the league's runner up for coach of the year last season. He has followed this up by leading the Pistons to currently the best record in the Eastern Conference and second-best record in the entire NBA at 33-11.