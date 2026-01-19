Cade Cunningham’s All Star Bid Is More Detroit Pistons History

Over the last couple of years, the Detroit Pistons have been slowly returning to the form that so many people remember. They had their runs in the late 80s and early 90s that led to multiple championships, all stars, and hall of famers. Then there was the early 2000s squads that were able to win a championship and also had several all stars and hall of famers. Now, the team is in a different space but slowly getting back to that greatness.

One of the main reasons for that success is their starting point guard and former number one overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, Cade Cunningham. He has been a large part of helping the team find their offensive groove and is one of the many vocal leaders of the team. The passion and drive that he plays with is infectious and currently spreading like wildfire amongst the team.

Last year, the Pistons had an impressive year that locked them in as the 6th seed but saw them lose their first-round playoff matchup to the New York Knicks. This year, they picked up right where they left off last season as they are currently sitting in 1st in the Eastern Conference and 2nd in the entire league with 30 wins. With Cunningham as the leader, its only right he's given the proper accolades, including the most recent achievement which places him amongst elite Pistons company.

Do You Remember the Last All Star Starter For The Pistons?

Cade Cunningham has been voted on and labeled as an All-Star game starter this season. This means he will be one of the 10 players that will start the game depending on what teams he ends up on. This is the first time the Pistons have had a player in the all-star game since Blake Griffin in 2019 but that's not the real prize for Cade.

Cade is ending a 16-year drought for the Pistons when he steps on the court as an all-star game starter. The last time the Detroit Pistons sent a player to represent them as a starter in the all-star game was back in 2009. Do you have any guesses on who that player might be? Well, it was Allen Iverson during his short stint in Detroit.