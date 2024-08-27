How to Snag Tickets For Jack White’s Pop-Up Show in Ann Arbor

He warned us it was going to be very last minute! And he meant it.

One of Michigan's most eccentric music men is playing pop-up shows all across the U.S. and is set to make a pit stop back home. Here's what we know about the upcoming Jack White show and how to get your tickets:

Get our free mobile app

In typical Jack White style he dropped his secret No Name album on us without warning. Unsuspecting fans at his Third Man Records were the first to receive copies of the mystery album before radio stations began playing it blindly on air.

Third Man Records Detroit Third Man Records Detroit - Lauren G/TSM loading...

Fans were curious to see if a surprise album meant a surprise tour would follow to which White replied kind of:

On Tuesday, August 27 Jack dropped the next round of pop-up tour dates on us and that includes a stop back in The Mitten. Jack White and his band are set to perform and the iconic Blind Pig in Ann Arbor, Michigan over the Labor Day weekend.

According to the Detroit Metro Times the venue only has a capacity of 400 so tickets will no doubt be in high demand. White's Vault fan club members get first dibs on tickets starting at noon on Wednesday, August 28 followed by public on-sale at 1:00 p.m. local time.

Blind Pig - Ann Arbor, MI Blind Pig - Ann Arbor, MI/Google Maps loading...

The show is scheduled to take place Sunday, September 1 and if you have the chance to go I would highly recommend it! I saw Jack in Grand Rapids on his Supply Chain Issues tour and was just in awe the entire time.

I was stumped as to why I couldn't find any photos of that concert and then I remembered-- Jack is a fan of phone-free shows! For the show at Van Andel we had to lock up our phones in Yondr pouches so be warned, you may experience the same thing at this intimate performance.

Celebrities You're Likely To See In Michigan This Summer These celebs just can't get enough of the Great Lakes State! Have you ever had a famous encounter in Michigan? Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

7 Reasons People Who Move from Michigan Say They Regret Moving Considering a move away from Michigan? Don't say we didn't warn you! Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon