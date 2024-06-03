Details for the grand reopening celebration have been revealed.

What was once a symbol of Detroit's decline is now a beacon of hope as the historic Michigan Central Station in Corktown is set to see new life this spring. Here's what we know so far:

We all know it's been tough times for the Motor City but if Detroiters are known for anything it's their resilience and perseverance!

Michigan Central Station Michigan Central Station - Photo by Paul Krishnamurthy on Unsplash loading...

Coming Soon

After changing hands several times and sitting vacant for nearly 30 years since shuttering its doors in 1988. Suddenly, Detroit locals noticed a mysterious date projected on the exterior of the building which simply read: "6.06.24."

We now know that is the date the planned reopening of the building by the Ford Motor Company. According to the Detroit Free Press Ford bought the building in 2018,

...to become the centerpiece of a new Detroit mobility campus, which is an open platform campus for dozens of companies and startups — most of them unrelated to Ford.

In addition to new shops, condos, and hotels going up in the area the new Ford project has also brought in about 4,000 new residents. Longtime Corktown resident and activist Shaun Nethercott told WDIV,

Corktown was a small neighborhood of about 1200 people...[the reopening's ] really changed the sense of community in that neighborhood. There's so many new buildings, so many new people

Such an amazing feat of resilience and restoration deserves a fitting celebration, the details of which have finally been announced! On June 6, 2024 Detroit's biggest names will perform on the steps of the building for "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central."

How to Watch:

Coverage of the ceremony will begin at 8:00 p.m. and locally will air exclusively on Local 4 and streaming on Local 4+.

However, for those who wish to watch the celebration from afar the concert will also be available to livestream on Peacock and YouTube starting at 8:30 p.m. EST.

In addition to notable Detroit favorites like Barry Sanders, Taylor Lautner, and Jared Goff headliners for the sold-out 90 minute concert include:

Diana Ross

Jack White

Big Sean

The Clark Sisters

Kierra Sheard

Illa J

Sky Jetta

Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Theo Parrish

Slum Village

Melissa Etheridge

Common

Fantasia

Jelly Roll

