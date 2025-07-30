With millions tuning in for women's basketball, it's clear that the excitement is real, and so is the demand for venues that celebrate it.

As the popularity of women's sports has increased dramatically, there is a stronger need for women's sports bars.

You don't have to look far for a great example of the rising popularity of women's sports. The 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Championship had 19 million viewers as Iowa took on South Carolina. The men's championship game had fewer than 15 million viewers.

You can't ignore the Caitlin Clark effect. I remember the first time I heard of Clark. In 2019, Caitlin Clark was a high school senior playing basketball for Dowling Catholic High School in West Des Moines, Iowa. The student section for their opponents, Southeast Polk, was heckling Clark with chants saying she was overrated.

Clark responded to those chants by scoring 42 points. Watching the young male hecklers get quiet is hilarious.

Sticking with Basketball, other players like A'ja Wilson, Diana Taurasi, Tina Charles, and Angel Reese have helped boost women's basketball on both the college and professional levels.

Women's sports in general have gotten a boost from Coach Jackie on TikTok, with over 645 thousand followers.

Many local sports bars aren't giving women's sports enough TV time, which has led to frustration among the fans. That's where Bar IX comes in. Here's how Bar IX describes their women's sports bar.

Bar ix will be a space for anyone who wants to gather to support and celebrate women’s sports – new fans or old, casual or committed. This space will be family-friendly, so people of all ages can watch women’s sports alongside generations who paved the way and won Title IX victories that brought us Bar IX today.

Bar IX is currently collaborating with local bars for special women's sporting events. They are in the process of getting their location finished and hope to open soon.

There are currently 12 women's sports bars open in the United States with the closest one in Chicago. You can get more information on Bar IX from their website, and you can follow them on Instagram.

Let's not forget, Detroit gets its WNBA team back in 2029. We can not wait!

