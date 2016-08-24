It’s Not A Cat Stuck In A Tree, It’s An Iguana Rescued in South Haven

Harold the Iguana has been rescued from a tree in South Haven.

We have all heard of cats stuck in a tree or the occasional kid that climbs too high and the Department has to come out to get them out of the tree, but an Iguana? Can you imagine the surprise of the person who spotted him?

According to WOODTV 8, Harold the Iguana, a 4th grade classroom pet, escaped from North Shore Elementary over a month ago. He was discovered Tuesday afternoon, and when Police were unable to get to him, the called the Fire Department to help. They retrieved Harold safe, and he was returned to his owner. No word on if he is going to have detention for skipping out on school!