Invasive Tree-Killer Detected in Multiple Michigan Counties

No, that's not snow that's covering the branches of your trees. It's worse!

As far as West Michigan is concerned local WWMT meteorologist Will Haenni has given us the all clear and is confident we'll remain flake-free from now own, meaning we can confidently enjoy spring weather and everything that comes with it:

Get our free mobile app

Even the creepy crawly bugs!

I've already seen a few pesky flies and stink bugs make their way inside my home but Michigan wildlife experts warn this invasive tree-killing insect could be lurking in your own backyard.

Read More: Michigan DNR Urges Removal of Backyard Decor

Read More: Michigan DNR Urges Removal of Backyard Decor

If you've noticed strange devices on trees in your area or the lack of bird feeders it's not only because of the highly contagious bird flu that's wreaking havoc on our bird flock it's because one of Michigan's most notorious tree-killers have suddenly gone mobile.

Hemlock Woolly Adelgid Returns

Each year experts remind Michiganders to keep a keen eye on the trees and greenery around their property. As the Ottawa County Parks and Recreation Department explains,

From April–August, all feeders within 100 feet of hemlocks have been removed to help stop the spread of Hemlock Woolly Adelgid (HWA)—a destructive invasive pest that kills Eastern Hemlock trees...HWA becomes mobile as “crawlers” during these months and is easily spread to new areas by wind, birds, and small mammals.

These invasive insects use their syphon-like mouth to essentially suck the life out of hemlock trees by ingesting all its sap. This leaves a weakened tree which may turn grayish-green in color and lose its needles and branches. If left untreated a mature tree can die within the span of 4 to 10 years.

Michigan Counties Detected

According to WZZM 13 the Hemlock Woolly Adelgid has been detected in 11 Michigan counties including: Allegan, Antrim, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa, Van Buren, and Washtenaw.

Residents are urged to monitor their hemlock trees for infestation by checking the underside of the hemlock branches where the needles meet the base. Officials ask that you don't collect samples yourself so as not to further the spread, but be prepared to make a report including location of the tree and photographs here.

15 Most Bed Bug-Infested Cities in Michigan Pest Gnome just released a study ranking the 500 biggest cities in the United States on Pest Control, Infestation Risk, and Urban Density. Here's what Michigan's 15 biggest cities look like under the bed bug microscope.