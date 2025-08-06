While these mushrooms have seen a surge in popularity in recent years Michigan forestry experts say there's now cause for concern.

I'll admit, I've sought out recipes featuring this tasty fungus before, but I had no idea they were such a threat to Michigan biodiversity.

Have you ever purchased one of those trendy grow-your-own mushroom kits?

According to Fox 2 Detroit and Michigan forest managers that is most likely how this exotic mushroom species, the golden oyster mushroom, found its way into our ecosystem.

The Detroit news outlet shared new information first published by the Current Biology journal which details how the invasive mushroom is now displacing native fungal communities; a problem not only plaguing Michigan but also 24 other U.S. states and one Canadian providence.

Typically found growing on Asian and Russian hardwood trees, the golden oyster mushroom is increasingly found on Michigan trees...Michigan DNR officials are asking the public to keep an eye out for local infestations - and to avoid importing any more of the mushroom into the state. - Fox 2 Detroit

I first cooked with oyster mushrooms during the pandemic when I was watching Amy Schumer Learns to Cook featuring comedian Amy Schumer and her husband chef Chris Fischer. Season 1 episode 2 featured the couple making an oyster mushroom pasta, so I ran out to my nearest grocer, scooped up some oyster mushrooms, and enjoyed the same delicious pasta as seen on TV! Adds Fox 2 Detroit,

Known for their bright yellow caps and nutty flavor, they are often found in cooking recipes.

Residents are asked to report any exotic mushroom they encounter here.

