Just when you think you can enjoy a snack on your flight, the TSA throws a curveball that’s got travelers seeing red.

You can't blink your eyes without the TSA making changes to what you can and cannot bring with you on your flight. Now they're saying no to specific snacks, and Hoosiers are not thrilled.

When the TSA lifted the shoe regulations, we were high-fiving strangers. Nobody enjoyed taking their shoes off in an airport. But at least we understood why that rule was in place. Then we found out that we can no longer fly with external smartphone chargers. Soon after that, a specific kind of hair curling iron was banned by the TSA.

(Keep scrolling for recent snack bans and the 10 things the TSA is looking for the most.)

I think the TSA has gone too far now. They're coming after our snacks. I don't think someone is going to hijack a flight with pudding.

TSA Cracks Down On These Snacks Travelers Always Pack

Do I really pose a danger with peanut butter and honey on my flight? Make this make sense.

READ MORE: TSA Has Banned 3 New Items From Checked Bags At Michigan Airports

READ MORE: TSA Has Banned 3 New Items From Checked Bags At Michigan Airports

There is good news and bad news. Good News: You can go to the official TSA website to see full lists of what is banned and not banned for flights. The bad news: the website currently says, "Notice: Due to the lapse in federal funding, this website will not be actively managed." Well, that's not great.

Tap here to see the full list from the TSA.

Air travel can be stressful. People get hyper-focused on what time their flight leaves and end up forgetting their passport or other important items. Below is a list of things you can't forget.

TSA's top 10 things airline passengers forget but need to remember Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo