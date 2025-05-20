Indiana Town Ranks Seventh Nationally For Best Living In 2025

Carmel, Indiana, is making waves not just locally, but on a national scale. It’s a town that’s truly found its sweet spot.

The gorgeous Hoosier town of Carmel is one of the best places to live in the Nation, according to a recent post from Niche.com. Do you think there's a better place to move to in Indiana?

Carmel is a beautiful town of just over 100,000 residents that sits in Hamilton County, just North of Indianapolis. The school system and many restaurants and coffee shops are factors that lead to Carmel being named the best place to live in Indiana, according to Niche.

Living in Carmel offers residents a dense suburban feel, and most residents own their homes. In Carmel, there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many families live in Carmel, and residents tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Carmel are highly rated.

Not only was Carmel named the number one place to live in Indiana, but it also ranked number 7 in the United States. That's impressive. Check out the top 10 below.

10 Best Places to Live in America in 2025

No. 10: Johns Creek - Suburb of Atlanta, Georgia

No. 9: Madison - Suburb of Huntsville, Alabama

No. 8: Midtown - Neighborhood in Atlanta, Georgia

No. 7: Carmel - Town in Indiana

No. 6: South Lake Union - Neighborhood in Seattle, Washington

No. 5: City Center - Neighborhood in Santa Monica, California

No. 4: Harbour Island - Neighborhood in Tampa, Florida

No. 3: Chesterbrook - Suburb of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

No. 2: Atlantic Station - Neighborhood in Atlanta, Georgia

No. 1: Colonial Village - Neighborhood in Arlington, Virginia

