How Can This Michigan Town Be Among America’s Best Places to Live?
Imagine a suburb where families thrive, parks abound, and the schools shine. This Michigan neighborhood is making waves on the national stage.
I sincerely thought the best place to live in Michigan would look like the photo above. I was wrong.
Niche just published their 2025 Best Places to Live in America using the following key factors to create the list:
This grade takes into account several key factors of a location, including the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities in an attempt to measure the overall quality of an area.
Best Place to Live in Michigan
Okemos - Suburb of Lansing, Michigan
Just West of the state capital in Ingham County, you'll find Okemos, Michigan. Okemos has a population of only 25,500 residents. Niche says that the public school system for this neighborhood is one of the major factors that helped rank Okemos so high.
Living in Okemos offers residents a dense suburban feel, and most residents own their homes. In Okemos, there are a lot of restaurants and parks. Many young professionals live in Okemos, and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Okemos are highly rated.
Okemos was ranked the 19th best place to live in the United States and the best place to live in Michigan.
20 Best Places to Live in America in 2025
- No. 20: Triangle State - Neighborhood in Austin, Texas
- No. 19: Okemos - Suburb of Lansing, Michigan
- No. 18: Radnor/Fort Myers Heights - Neighborhood in Arlington, Virginia
- No. 17: Ballston/Virginia Square - Neighborhood in Arlington, Virginia
- No. 16: Cinco Ranch - Suburb of Houston, Texas
- No. 15: Downtown - Neighborhood in Orlando, Florida
- No. 14: Brookline - Suburb of Boston, Massachusetts
- No. 13: Penn Wynne - Suburb of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- No. 12: Courier City/Oscawana - Neighborhood in Tampa, Florida
- No. 11: Ardmore - Suburb of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- No. 10: Johns Creek - Suburb of Atlanta, Georgia
- No. 9: Madison - Suburb of Huntsville, Alabama
- No. 8: Midtown - Neighborhood in Atlanta, Georgia
- No. 7: Carmel - Town in Indiana
- No. 6: South Lake Union - Neighborhood in Seattle, Washington
- No. 5: City Center - Neighborhood in Santa Monica, California
- No. 4: Harbour Island - Neighborhood in Tampa, Florida
- No. 3: Chesterbrook - Suburb of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- No. 2: Atlantic Station - Neighborhood in Atlanta, Georgia
- No. 1: Colonial Village - Neighborhood in Arlington, Virginia
