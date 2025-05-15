How Can This Michigan Town Be Among America’s Best Places to Live?

Imagine a suburb where families thrive, parks abound, and the schools shine. This Michigan neighborhood is making waves on the national stage.

I sincerely thought the best place to live in Michigan would look like the photo above. I was wrong.

Niche just published their 2025 Best Places to Live in America using the following key factors to create the list:

This grade takes into account several key factors of a location, including the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities in an attempt to measure the overall quality of an area.

Best Place to Live in Michigan

Okemos - Suburb of Lansing, Michigan

Okemos is the best place to live in Michigan in 2025. Google Street View and Canva loading...

Just West of the state capital in Ingham County, you'll find Okemos, Michigan. Okemos has a population of only 25,500 residents. Niche says that the public school system for this neighborhood is one of the major factors that helped rank Okemos so high.

Living in Okemos offers residents a dense suburban feel, and most residents own their homes. In Okemos, there are a lot of restaurants and parks. Many young professionals live in Okemos, and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Okemos are highly rated.

Okemos was ranked the 19th best place to live in the United States and the best place to live in Michigan.

Okemos, Michigan Google Street View loading...

20 Best Places to Live in America in 2025

No. 20: Triangle State - Neighborhood in Austin, Texas

No. 19: Okemos - Suburb of Lansing, Michigan

No. 18: Radnor/Fort Myers Heights - Neighborhood in Arlington, Virginia

No. 17: Ballston/Virginia Square - Neighborhood in Arlington, Virginia

No. 16: Cinco Ranch - Suburb of Houston, Texas

No. 15: Downtown - Neighborhood in Orlando, Florida

No. 14: Brookline - Suburb of Boston, Massachusetts

No. 13: Penn Wynne - Suburb of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

No. 12: Courier City/Oscawana - Neighborhood in Tampa, Florida

No. 11: Ardmore - Suburb of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

No. 10: Johns Creek - Suburb of Atlanta, Georgia

No. 9: Madison - Suburb of Huntsville, Alabama

No. 8: Midtown - Neighborhood in Atlanta, Georgia

No. 7: Carmel - Town in Indiana

No. 6: South Lake Union - Neighborhood in Seattle, Washington

No. 5: City Center - Neighborhood in Santa Monica, California

No. 4: Harbour Island - Neighborhood in Tampa, Florida

No. 3: Chesterbrook - Suburb of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

No. 2: Atlantic Station - Neighborhood in Atlanta, Georgia

No. 1: Colonial Village - Neighborhood in Arlington, Virginia

