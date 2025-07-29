Are the rumors true? Do the sand dunes of Indiana actually sing?

Let's explore this natural phenomenon and the science behind it:

As a native of neighboring Michigan I grew up spending summers on Lake Michigan. While The Mitten gets the majority of the lake's 1,638 total miles of coastline, Indiana is fortunate enough to claim 45 miles of it-- and what a wonderful 45 miles of shoreline it is!

A phenomenon often overlooked local beach bums like myself:

Singing sand dunes

Beachgoers say if you listen very closely you'll hear a very distinct noise that is 100% nature-made. As Only In Your State Explains,

The sand at Indiana Dunes National Park is up to 90% mineral quartz and silica left behind long, long ago by retreating glaciers, which is another necessary factor in the dunes' abilities to sing...It's the quartz, primarily, that makes the magic happen.

The site goes on to explain that as friction is created and the grains of sand rub against each other a vibration and audible frequency can be heard and is described as a hum or a squeak.

Ever heard it?

Again, this is something I didn't realize we experience here in Michigan too. I'm reminded of all those times at Oval Beach in Saugatuck, MI walking across the beach to find the perfect spot and hearing the "squeak, squeak, squeak" of each step I took. That was the "singing" part!

According to Only In Your State some of the best Indiana beaches to experience this phenomenon for yourself include:

