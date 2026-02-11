Boxed cake mix is a staple in many Indiana homes for a convenient way to make a delicious dessert at home for any occasion. However, Indiana residents are warned to check their cupboards for a cake mix that could lead to a dangerous bite.

Cake Mix Recall In Indiana Upgraded To FDA's Most Dangerous Level

An ongoing recall of cake and bread mixes has been given the highest recall classification by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over an undisclosed ingredient that could threaten certain consumers. On Dec. 23, 2025, Dallas-based B.C. Williams Bakery Service, Inc. issued a voluntary recall for three cake mix products due to the presence of an undeclared milk allergen.

The FDA later classified the recall as a Class I risk level in which the use or consumption of the affected product “will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

The recalled products include:

50-pound Spice Cake Mix (multi-wall, kraft, poly-lined moisture-proof bags) - Batch 221

50-pound Bread and Roll Mix (multi-wall, kraft, poly-lined moisture proof bags - Lot #072225-217; Lot #072225-218, Lot #080325-200, Lot #080325-201, Lot #081625-203, Lot #081625-204, Lot #092225-222, Lot #092225-223, Lot #092225-224, Lot #092225-225, Lot #092225-226 Lot #092225-227, Lot #092225-228, Lot #101725-208 and Lot #101725-209

50-pound Swiss Chocolate Cake Mix (multi-wall, kraft, poly-lined moisture-proof bags) - 072925-220 and 071825-36

Officials are urging consumers to check their pantries and avoid using the affected mixes. Those with severe allergies are advised to dispose of or return any recalled products and to seek immediate medical help if symptoms occur after consumption.

