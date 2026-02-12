Indiana Bald Eagle Sightings Surge During Winter Migration

Keep your binoculars handy! A sudden surge of Bald Eagles is being spotted across Indiana right now, and there's a special reason why.

Here's Why You May Be Seeing More Bald Eagles in Indiana:

I consider myself to be an amateur birder. It’s almost as if the second I turned 36 years old I was handed a pair of binoculars and told this was my personality now. Hey, everyone needs a hobby!

Now, every time I'm outside, I'm always scanning the tree line and keeping my ears open for any unique and interesting bird calls. However, after seeing a recent post from Indiana Weather Online, I'll be sure to keep my eyes peeled for majestic Bald Eagles too:

During January and February, Indiana becomes an important stopover for bald eagles as they move north ahead of the breeding season. These movements are driven largely by food availability, with eagles concentrating near rivers, lakes, and reservoirs that remain partially ice-free, allowing access to fish and waterfowl...Indiana’s river corridors act as natural migration routes, making mid- late winter one of the best times of year to observe bald eagles across the state, especially after prolonged cold spells when open water is limited.

How exciting! Their migration will take them through Indiana and Michigan as they return to their nesting areas in places like Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Canada, and Alaska. However, Indiana Weather Online reminds outdoor enthusiasts and birdwatchers alike, that you are required to stay at minimum 100 yards away from any nesting territory.

Find more information about Bald Eagle migration in the Midwest here.

