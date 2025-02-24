Indiana Consumers Affected By Latest Food Recall

Nearly 10,000 boxes of a popular breakfast staple are being recalled.

The Quaker Oats Company has issued a voluntary recall across 11 states for undeclared allergens. Make sure you read your nutrition labels very carefully!

Get our free mobile app

As if dealing with bird flu and surging egg prices isn't enough, another breakfast staple has been affected by the latest FDA recall. According to the company announcement 2 pound boxes of Pearl Milling Company (formerly Aunt Jemima) pancake mix have been recalled for possibly containing an undeclared allergen, milk. Says the FDA,

Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product.

What to Look For:

According to the recall information the pancake mix in question would have been available on store shelves as early as November 18, 2024. A lot has happened since then! Can you even remember what you purchased on your most recent shopping trip? I can't! It's time to check your pantry.

While specific retailers have not been named this recall covers 11 states including Indiana, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Utah and Wisconsin.

Consumers are asked to look for 32 ounce (2 LB) boxes of Pearl Milling Company

Original Pancake & Waffle Mix with UPC label: 30000 65040 and a manufacturer's best by date of September 13, 2025.

If you have purchased boxes matching the above description and you have a food sensitivity/allergy to milk you are advised not to consume the pancake mix and instead discard it immediately. Any consumer in possession of the recalled mix may contact Quaker Consumer Relations at 1-800-407-2247.

13 Popular Foods Gone Forever From Indiana Stores As a new year begins, we're looking back at some foods discontinued in 2024. These items can no longer be found at regular stores or restaurants anymore. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart