UPDATE: Health Danger Elevated For Indiana Food Recall

The FDA has chosen to upgrade Indiana's latest food recall to its highest threat level.

2024 was a year plagued by countless food recalls and it looks like 2025 will be no different. Is there any end in sight? However, this time it's not a new food recall we're talking about:

Get our free mobile app

It's a previous recall that's so bad official have elevated the original recall to a higher threat level.

The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) believes its original recall did not accurately represent the probably severity of illness likely to occur when exposed to the contaminated product. Basically, if you picked 2025 to start eating for a healthier you-- you may want to reconsider.

According to the Indy Star Indiana is among states like Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio affected by the latest Walmart listeria outbreak. Washed and ready-to-eat 12 oz. Marketside Broccoli Florets are now considered a Class 1 recall which means:

a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.

While the original recall was issued in December 2024 and the products are no longer on store shelves and are past their "Best By" date, consumers should check their freezer if they have purchased similar products from Walmart within the last few months. According to the FDA website:

The specific product involved are 12oz bags of Marketside Broccoli Florets sold at Walmart stores identified by having a UPC code 6 81131 32884 5 on back of bag, with Best if Used by Date Dec 10, 2024, and Lot Code: BFFG327A6 on front of bag.

Major Retail Chains In Indiana Shutting Down Locations In 2025 These retailers are closing stores in 2025 Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson