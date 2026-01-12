Will the Macy's stores of Indiana remain open amid this latest news of closures? Currently there are 8 Macy's locations in The Hoosier State, but, for how long?

It appears the writing is on the wall for one of the nation’s most recognizable big box retailers. Will the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade still be around to mark its 100th anniversary this year?

The retail giant has begun closing physical stores in recent years to focus on digital retail as spending habits change and more consumers shift from in-store to online shopping, but with news of this latest round of closures just breaking it seems the future of Macy's could be in trouble.

We've watched as many local businesses, big and small, have shut down operations, but it's never a good sign when such a household name and one of the nation's biggest retailers has fallen on hard times. Here's what we know so far:

We first heard word in late 2024 that Macy's planned to close over 150 underperforming stores across the U.S. in the year 2025. Now, it seems the trend of store closings is continuing into the new year as we recently learned at least one store in western Michigan was closing, located in Grandville. Adds Home Textiles Today,

These closures are a part of the Bold New Chapter strategy, announced in February 2024. This plan includes closing approximately 150 underproductive stores over a three-year period while investing in its 350 go-forward Macy’s locations through fiscal 2026.

Currently, none of Indiana's 8 store locations are set to close in Evansville, Fort Wayne, Greenwood, Highland, Indianapolis, LaFayette, Merrillville, and Mishawaka.

