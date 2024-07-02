Indiana and Illinois Arby’s Locations Affected by Franchisee Bankruptcy

After filing for bankruptcy, a small Arby's franchisee is selling some locations and closing others.

Miracle Restaurant Group LLC, a company based out of Louisiana has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Miracle owns 25 Arby's locations in Indiana, Illinois, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. This isn't Miracle Restaurant Group's first Chapter 11 filing according to Nation's Restaurant News,

Miracle also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2010, when it operated more than 60 restaurants, according to the latest filing.

Get our free mobile app

There are still 2 Arby's locations in Indiana and 8 in Illinois that Miracle Restaurant Group would like to sell before they have to close the restaurants down. They were able to sell 3 of their 5 Indiana Arby's restaurants in 2023.

READ MORE: INDIANA IS ABOUT TO LOSE ACCESS TO THIS POPULAR ADULT ENTERTAINMENT SITE

In 2024 Indiana had many popular restaurants like Bangkok Restaurant & Bar in Indianapolis, Hop Cat in Broadripple, and over a dozen Red Lobster locations throughout the state close their doors. Red Lobster restaurants are still not out of the woods according to this WKFR.com story. Illinois also lost locations for chains like White Castle, Steak N Shake, Burger King, Red Lobster, and Hardees this year.

Arby's employees and customers are hoping these last 2 Miracle Restaurant locations in Indiana and 8 in Illinois will sell soon to avoid closing. Check out more businesses closing in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, and Ohio by clicking here.

If that wasn't depressing enough, how about this Indiana house?

Poop With A Friend In This 2-Toileted Bathroom House in Indiana There are just some things that aren't meant to be shared between friends. One of those things, in my opinion, is when you have to go to the bathroom. Sure, going together in a public setting is a little different because there are stalls set in place so you don't have to watch your friend wipe their butt Gallery Credit: Amanda Blackburn - North Eastern Group Realty