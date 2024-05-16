With 21 Locations Across Indiana, Is This Popular Chain Restaurant Facing Bankruptcy?

Say it ain't so!

You've probably heard about all the popular chain restaurants that are on the edge of bankruptcy and quietly-- or not so quietly-- closing across the country. They're dropping like flies!

Get our free mobile app

Just within the past week we've learned that Red Lobster is liquidating stores and we expect Applebee's to soon follow suit. Do places like Ruby Tuesday or TGI Fridays even exist anymore?

I can't say I'm surprised, however. As consumers are forced to decide how and where they'll spend their money it seems like all these chain restaurants are starting to get left in the dust.

And it's not just restaurants either! Major retailers like Rite-Aid, PNC Bank, and most recently fashion retailer Rue21 have all announced major closings. So, who's next?

Chilis ohio Chili's Grill & Bar - Google Maps loading...

Chili's Grill & Bar

Even bringing in Boyz II Men for a revamped signature "Baby Back Ribs" commercial might not be enough to save your local Chili's!

With several recent Chili's restaurant closures across Maine, Missouri, and Texas, sources say Chili's parent company Brinker International may be staring down bankruptcy. Is Indiana next?

Currently the popular chain restaurant operates 21 locations across The Hoosier State:

Bloomington

Clarksville

Columbus

Dyer

Franklin

Goshen

Greensburg

Greenwood

Indianapolis

Kokomo

Lafayette

Martinsville

Merrillville

Michigan City

Mishawaka

Muncie

Noblesville

Plainfield

Richmond

Seymour

Valparaiso

Chili's did in fact close their Ft. Wayne location earlier this year, but so far the remaining Indiana locations appear to be safe-- for now.

However, Brinker International who owns the Chili's Grill & Bar brand says sales are actually on the upswing! Restaurant Business Magazine reports,

Changes at the 1,500-unit chain continued to pay off in owner Brinker International's fiscal third quarter, when Chili's outpaced the industry on both sales and traffic and saw bottom-line growth as well.

So, maybe your baby back ribs are sticking around after all!

9 Items That You Absolutely Cannot Send in the Mail in Indiana You can click here and here for more information and to get a full list of U.S. Postal Restrictions.

It Doesn't Get Any More Whimsical Than This Castle For Sale in Indiana 8618 Falcon Road in Charlestown, Indiana. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon