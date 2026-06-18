Indiana could have its longest unofficial summer in years! A rare calendar quirk in 2026 is giving Hoosiers extra time for lake days, outdoor adventures, and evening bonfires before coming to an end.

Indiana Residents Get More Time to Enjoy Summer This Year

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While the summer solstice officially arrives on Sunday, June 21, 2026 (Father’s Day), we Midwesterners know the unofficial summer season begins with Memorial Day and wraps up after Labor Day weekend. In 2026, a unique calendar quirk stretches that beloved summer feeling just a little bit longer.

As Southwest Michigan's WZZM13 explains,

In 2026, Memorial Day fell on May 25, the earliest possible date for the holiday because the month started on a Friday...Labor Day won't arrive until Sept. 7 this year, the latest possible day for the holiday. The quirk allows 106 days of summer, a steep increase from last year's 99 days.

That means summer is 7 days longer this year! Well, unofficially, of course.

That's extra time for Indiana Dunes beach days (Mt. Baldy access is back open!), camping adventures, summer concerts, and trips to your favorite ice cream stand. The extra days also mean more opportunities to enjoy Indiana’s outdoor attractions before the transition into fall.

How will you make the most of your extra time this summer?

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