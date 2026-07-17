As of July 12, 2026, the price of Forever stamps increased from 78 cents to 82 cents each. When the Forever stamp program launched in 2007, the cost was just 41 cents. That means the price of a Forever stamp has doubled in less than two decades!

With the price of everything going up these days, it's no surprise households are looking for any and every creative way to save a buck or two. However, as the age old adage warns, if a deal sounds too good to be true-- it probably is.

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Fake Forever Stamp Deals Are Targeting Indiana Residents

I'll admit, these days I still keep a Forever stamp or two tucked away in the event of the rare occasion I need to send anything via "snail mail". But as a newly engaged bride-to-be, I can imagine how a scam like this could turn someone's big day into a stressful situation.

Imagine spending hours carefully designing invitations for your beloved wedding guests, printing them, and addressing each envelope, only to arrive and the post office and be told the stamps you paid good money for violate federal law? What a nightmare.

Now, I had no idea there was even a black market for counterfeit stamps, but, of course there is. Why am I not surprised?

Getty Images Forever Stamp

There are a lot of websites who claim to be official third-party vendors and their websites look legitimate. They're actually quite convincing! However, the USPS is urging residents across Indiana, Michigan, and the rest of the U.S., to beware of online retailers offering "deep discounts" on postage:

Scammers peddle fake stamps on social media marketplaces, e-commerce sites via third party vendors, and other websites. Counterfeit stamps are often sold in bulk quantities at a significant discount–anywhere from 20 to 50 percent of their face value. That’s a tell-tale sign they’re bogus. - United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS)

To avoid getting scammed the USPIS advises looking for retailers who have the "Approved Postal Providers™" designation. Find that list here.

Retailers And Restaurants In Indiana Closing Their Doors In 2026 Here are the stores and restaurants that are planning to close locations in the coming year. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson