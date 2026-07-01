This is not the kind of record we really want to be setting. After an unprecedented storm season, not only across Indiana but much of the Midwest, The Hoosier State has broken a longstanding record its held for 15 years for most tornadoes in a season.

Indiana Sees Record Number Of Tornadoes In State History

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Unprecedented Tornado Season Makes Indiana Weather History

According to online weather source Indiana Weather Network a new record has been achieved during the 2026 storm season. On June 24 the weather watch site shared,

Indiana has broken our state record for number of tornadoes in one year. Indiana Weather Network via Facebook We now have 73 confirmed tornadoes in 2026. --

According to the outlet, this breaks the previous record of 72 tornadoes in one season set in 2011.

What made this season especially scary? While I'm no expert myself, I'm going to go out on a limb here and guess climate change has something to do with it. This season produced ultra strong storms which spawned several tornadoes of their own.

The latest severe weather event on June 11 saw Indiana record a total of 20 tornadoes across the state making it one of the,

top 10 largest Indiana tornado outbreak[s] on record - National Weather Service

When severe weather hits Indiana, the NWS encourages residents to keep a weather radio nearby to stay up to date on warnings and alerts, stay indoors and on the lowest level of your home, and stay away from windows and doors. Find more severe weather readiness tips here.

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