"This isn’t your neighbor’s slip and slide!"

Indiana theme park Holiday World is taking thrills to new heights with a massive new $22 million attraction coming in 2027. Here's what we know about Cannonball! so far.

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Why Holiday World's New Water Roller Coaster Is Making Waves

Originally called "Santa Claus Land", the Indiana theme park now known as Holiday World is exactly what you think it is: a holiday-themed amusement park. The 125+ acre park features four distinct sections dedicated to Halloween, the 4th of July, Christmas, and Thanksgiving, along with the adjacent Splashin’ Safari water park.

Going around a roller coaster in giant gravy boat car is still on my bucket list! One of the park's more recent attractions, Good Gravy!, opened in 2024.

Holiday World, Indiana - Google Maps Holiday World Indiana

Now, the amusement park has announced a first-of-its-kind water coaster that promises to make a record-setting splash in Indiana and the Midwest: Cannonball!

The first and only water roller coaster in the Midwest will have families piling into eight-passenger floats, climbing 90 feet into the sky, and rocketing through more than 1,000 feet of twisting coaster track at 45 mph before splashing down in the Boulder Canyon Community Pool. Cannonball! is the fastest water roller coaster in the nation and features the tallest drop at 75 feet. -- Holiday World

Each of the seven passenger boats will feature a different theme:

Doughnut

Holiday World

Patriotic Popsicle

Red and White Stripes

Stars and Stripes

Strawberry

Watermelon

9 Fun Things to Do in Santa Claus, Indiana From shopping to ziplining, or just relaxing outdoors with a glass of wine in your hand. There's more to enjoy in the town of Santa Claus, Indiana, outside of a trip to Holiday World & Splashin' Safari.

For more things to do, visit the Santa Claus, Indiana Visitors Bureau website Gallery Credit: Ryan O'Bryan