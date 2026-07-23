"This isn’t your neighbor’s slip and slide!"
Indiana theme park Holiday World is taking thrills to new heights with a massive new $22 million attraction coming in 2027. Here's what we know about Cannonball! so far.
Why Holiday World's New Water Roller Coaster Is Making Waves
Originally called "Santa Claus Land", the Indiana theme park now known as Holiday World is exactly what you think it is: a holiday-themed amusement park. The 125+ acre park features four distinct sections dedicated to Halloween, the 4th of July, Christmas, and Thanksgiving, along with the adjacent Splashin’ Safari water park.
Going around a roller coaster in giant gravy boat car is still on my bucket list! One of the park's more recent attractions, Good Gravy!, opened in 2024.
Now, the amusement park has announced a first-of-its-kind water coaster that promises to make a record-setting splash in Indiana and the Midwest: Cannonball!
The first and only water roller coaster in the Midwest will have families piling into eight-passenger floats, climbing 90 feet into the sky, and rocketing through more than 1,000 feet of twisting coaster track at 45 mph before splashing down in the Boulder Canyon Community Pool. Cannonball! is the fastest water roller coaster in the nation and features the tallest drop at 75 feet. -- Holiday World
Each of the seven passenger boats will feature a different theme:
- Doughnut
- Holiday World
- Patriotic Popsicle
- Red and White Stripes
- Stars and Stripes
- Strawberry
- Watermelon
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