After significant shoreline restoration and conservation efforts, visitors can once again access one of the most popular beach destinations along Lake Michigan's Indiana shoreline. Here's what to know before you go:

Indiana Dunes Welcomes Visitors Back to Mount Baldy

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Let your summer adventures begin! Officials at Indiana Dunes National Park (IDNP) announced on Monday, June 15 that the Mount Baldy access site has reopened following months of work to improve beach access and address ongoing changes to the dune landscape along Lake Michigan:

Mount Baldy is one of the most dynamic and recognizable landscapes at Indiana Dunes National Park and remains one of the park’s most visible examples of landscape change. The dune continues to move inland and has affected visitor infrastructure, including the historic parking area and utilities.

According to a press release from IDNP, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had to move 27,000 tons of sand to keep the popular beach area accessible as Mount Baldy's landscape continues to change.

Mount Baldy is part of a system of "living dunes" that continuously shift and reshape the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Mt. Baldy access site, 2024 - Google Maps Mount Baldy Indiana Dunes

As we've seen both historically and in recent years, migrating sand dunes along the Lake Michigan shoreline have swallowed everything from beach buildings and homes, to entire towns (See: Singapore, Michigan). That's why it's very important to be cautious around these giant piles of sand. As IDNP adds that while beach access is open,

The Mount Baldy summit and dune face remain closed due to ongoing safety concerns, including unstable sand conditions and the continued risk of sand collapse. Visitors must stay on designated routes and follow posted closures.

Keep up with the latest alerts for Mount Baldy and Indiana Dunes National Park here.

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