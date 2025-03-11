Curious about Indiana's housing market? This article reveals the 15 towns with the highest home prices, showcasing a trend of rising values despite affordability concerns.

Homebuyers were expecting or, at the very least, hoping for home prices to start dropping by now. That has not been the case as the price to buy a home has aggressively risen every month since the "end" of the pandemic in mid-2021, according to theclose.com.

Many Indiana cities have seen home prices increase from 45% to 62% over the last 5 years. That increase is absolutely bonkers.

Stacker recently published a report to break down which cities have the most expensive houses in Indiana with this methodology,

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Indiana using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of January 2025.

You will never guess the 15 Hoosier towns on the list of most expensive homes. OK, maybe you'll guess 3 of them. With out further delay, let's dive into the list of the 15 Indiana towns with the most expensive homes.

15 Indiana Cities With the Most Expensive Homes Gallery Credit: Dana Marshall and Canva

If I'm being honest, I've never heard of at least half of the Indiana cities on that list. I guess I'm too poor to know about them. I was surprised that small towns like Granger made this list. If you'd like to see Stacker's full list of the 30 Indiana cities with the most expensive homes, just tap here.

