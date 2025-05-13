Picture this: an ant that stings like a hornet and is creeping into our backyards. Could this be the new unwelcome guest in Indiana?

The Asian needle ants are not your everyday ants. They have stingers that could be deadly.

The invasive pest known as the Asian Needle Ant has been spreading throughout the Southeast United States over the last decade and has now made their way to Indiana. Purdue University confirmed that this deadly pest was first discovered in Indiana 3 years ago.

Two ant specimens taken from a wooded area in southern Indiana by an astute amateur entomologist, who observed their appearance and behavior as ‘out of the ordinary’, were submitted to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and to the Purdue University Plant and Pest Diagnostic Laboratory for species identification in February 2022.

Asian needle ant stings cause 'intense pain' according to the Daily Mail,

Their stings cause intense pain at the site that 'comes and goes over the course of several hours,' but some people have also reported pain away from the sting site. Some people may also experience anaphylaxis, a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction, as a result of an Asian needle ant sting.

Warning: Deadly Invasive Asian Ants Now Confirmed in Indiana

Anaphylaxis Symptoms After an Asian Needle Ant Sting

Skin reactions include hives, itching, and flushed or pale skin.

Low blood pressure (hypotension).

Constriction of the airway, wheezing, and difficulty breathing.

Weak and rapid pulse.

Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

Dizziness or fainting.

If you are stung by an Asian needle ant, you should wash the area immediately with soap and water and take over-the-counter antihistamines. If you are experiencing symptoms of anaphylaxis as listed above, get medical attention.

Since these dangerous pests were first discovered in Southern Indiana, they've worked their way through much of the state. That have been unconfirmed reports of Asian needle ants in Michigan. Below is a list of states with confirmed sightings of these deadly ants.

Deadly Asian Needle Ants Confirmed in the Following States:

Virginia

North Carolina

South Carolina

Georgia

Alabama

Indiana

New York

Tennessee

Kentucky

Florida

Connecticut

Massachusetts

Rhode Island

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Maryland

