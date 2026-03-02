When does winter actually end in the Kalamazoo area? The answer might make you rethink putting away your winter gear just yet.

We are all guilty of getting our hopes up every time we hit 60 degrees. We believe Spring is here. But it often ends up being a fake Spring. Southwest Michigan is likely not finished with the 'S' word. Sure, the first day of Spring is March 20th. But much like the honey badger, Mother Nature does not care.

After having one of the snowiest winters in the past decade, I can speak for all of Southwest Michigan and say, "We're done with it."

Looking ahead at the extended forecast, we may see more snow next week, most of which will be mixed with rain.

When to put Winter clothing away in Southwest Michigan.

Can we pack our winter clothing away? That's a good question. Using data from Climate.gov, let's examine the history of the latest snowfall in Kalamazoo and surrounding areas.

Read More: Kalamazoo’s Winter Wonderland: Snowfall Numbers Are Eye-opening

Last winter (2024/2025), the last snowfall hit the Kalamazoo area on the evening of March 24th. On average, Kalamazoo usually sees its final snowfall in the first week of April.

The latest "last snowfall of the season" recorded in Kalamazoo history was on May 14th, 1895. It was only about a third of an inch. But dang, snow on May 14th? The same amount of snow fell in Kalamazoo on May 9th, 1923.

The Latest "Last Snowfall of the Season" in Southwest Michigan Cities

Kalamazoo: May 14th, 1895 (.3 Inch)

May 14th, 1895 (.3 Inch) Battle Creek: May 19th, 1924 (1 Inch)

May 19th, 1924 (1 Inch) South Haven: May 9th, 1923 (3.5 Inches)

May 9th, 1923 (3.5 Inches) St. Joseph: May 9th, 1923 (1 Inch)

May 9th, 1923 (1 Inch) Niles: May 11th, 1966 (1 Inch)

May 11th, 1966 (1 Inch) Three Rivers: May 11th, 1966 (.5 Inch)

May 11th, 1966 (.5 Inch) Hastings: May 14th, 1895 (3.5 Inches)

May 14th, 1895 (3.5 Inches) Albion: May 19th, 1924 (1 Inch)

May 19th, 1924 (1 Inch) Paw Paw: May 9th, 1954 (1 Inch)

It is unlikely that we will see snow in May. However, snow in March is just a part of life in Southwest Michigan. How about April? Yeah, it's a thing. Fun Fact: Prince wrote a song called "Sometimes It Snows in April."

Check out the latest snowfall of the season where you live using the interactive map at Climate.gov.

Snow and cold weather aren't all bad. Check out these breathtaking drone photos of Lake Michigan from earlier this Winter.

