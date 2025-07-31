Keeping our homes in Indiana free of clutter, both inside and out, involves throwing out trash daily. However, before you take the trash to the curb, residents are warned to be aware of illegal items that can't be thrown away in the Hoosier state.

11 Items That Are Illegal To Throw Away In Indiana

According to recent statistics, Indiana has a significant trash problem. Indiana is ranked #2 in the U.S. for waste in landfills per person. The state ranks high in the amount of waste sent to landfills, and this, along with issues like illegal dumping and the closure of recycling centers, contributes to the problem. And it's not just keeping trash out of landfills, but keeping out other items that could have severe consequences.

According to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management(IDEM), certain items that may seem like ordinary trash can cause significant environmental and public health hazards. When household hazardous products are thrown away, they can cause a dangerous situation for people and equipment transporting them to the landfill.

Experts say some are easy to spot, labeled with “warning,” “danger,” “corrosive,” “irritant,” “toxic,” “caution,” or “flammable,” and are typically considered household hazardous waste. These items require specific disposal at specific locations where they will be responsibly managed, disposed of, recycled, and/or reused. But while some household products are clearly labeled as hazardous, some don't come with a warning. And Indiana residents are urged to check the list of items below.

