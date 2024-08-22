Warning: It Is Illegal to Park Like This in Michigan

Did you know it's possible to get ticketed for parking in your own driveway?

Well, it all depends on how you park it. Not only is it NOT legal to park a vehicle in this manner, it's also pretty rude.

Is The Problem Limited to Michigan?

Absolutely not! I've lived in Michigan, Nebraska, and Missouri and this parking issue plagues residents all across the country:

Parked cars blocking sidewalks.

Whether it's your own driveway, metro Detroit, or even a small downtown like Allegan, MI it is in fact illegal for a parked car to block the sidewalk in Michigan. Why would you even want to anyway?

The most common scenario I see happening is when there's a small residential driveway that's crammed full of cars, sometimes in order for all the cars to fit they may spill over the private property line onto the city sidewalks.

Now, you probably wouldn't think much of this unless you're say a parent with a stroller, visually impaired, or you have mobility issues. The sidewalks are meant to be kept clear for a reason, mainly safety.

Michigan Vehicle Code states that when it comes to prohibited parking:

(1) A vehicle must not be parked, except if necessary to avoid conflict with other traffic or in compliance with the law or the directions of a police officer or traffic-control device, in any of the following places: (a) On a sidewalk.

That is literally the first rule!

As someone who has lived in apartment complexes what infuriates me most is when I see an older (usually veteran) in a mobility scooter having issues getting around a pickup truck that has backed into a parking spot so far that it prevents the wheelchair from using the sidewalk.

Because of your big truck caboose? Check your privilege or pay the price.

