Could This New Under 14 Law Take Effect In Michigan?

Summer is here and it's time to hit the trails!

With more than 1,300 miles of biking trails to explore across Pure Michigan, including the new 58-mile trail connecting southwest Michigan to Chicago, there's no better time to bust out your bikes and get the family out for a ride.

However, before you load up your bikes and head out on the trails you'll want to brush up on the rules of the road! Michigan Bicycle Law says,

Each person riding a bicycle upon a roadway has all of the rights and is subject to all of the duties applicable to the driver of a vehicle

So, there are certain obligations and rules that bicyclists have to adhere to; it's not just a free for all out there!

A few quick reminders for bicyclists and drivers:

Bicyclists should ride with traffic and follow the rules of the road.

Riders should use hand signals when turning or stopping.

Cyclists must obey traffic signals, signs, and markings.

Drivers must give at least 3-feet when passing bicyclists

Yield to bicyclists as you would motorists

However, some states like New York have introduced more strict bike laws aimed at keeping young riders safer. Such laws require,

all bicyclists under the age of 14 years old...to wear safety certified bicycle helmets when they are operators or passengers on bicycles (Sec. 1238(5)). Children aged1 to 4 must wear certified bicycle helmet and ride in specially designed child safety seats

Do you think Michigan could benefit from similar legislation? The battle for control of the roadways has been heating up between drivers and cyclists over the last few years, especially in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

In my opinion it doesn't hurt to err on the side of caution but do you think children age 14 and younger will actually follow this law?

Currently nearly half of all U.S. states have helmet laws but Michigan is not among them. However, Michigan law does require persons younger than 19 years old to wear a helmet on mopeds and electric scooters (MCL 257.658).

