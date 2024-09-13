Yes, You Are Seeing Lots of Hummingbirds in Michigan Right Now

Have you spotted more hummingbirds in Michigan lately? Here's why.

I was sitting in my hot tub last week when out of nowhere a hummingbird flew to my deck to check out the flowers. I can't remember the last time I saw a hummingbird in person. It turns out, like many other birds, they migrate to Michigan for the summer.

The interactive hummingbird map below from hummingbirdcentral.com shows actual sightings of these mystical and gorgeous birds by location and hummingbird type. 6 types of hummingbirds can be found this time of year in Michigan according to avibirds.com. However, most of the reports below are of Ruby-Throated Hummingbirds. You can play around and explore the interactive hummingbird map by clicking here.

Hummingbirds in Michigan

6 Types of Hummingbirds Found in Michigan

1. Ruby-throated hummingbird

Ruby-throated hummingbird

2. Rufous hummingbird

Rufous hummingbird

3. Anna’s hummingbird

Rufous hummingbird

4. White-eared hummingbird

White-eared hummingbird

5. Broad-billed hummingbird

Broad-billed hummingbird

6. Mexican violetear

Mexican violetear

Get more info on each of these hummingbird types by clicking here.

Hummingbird Season in Michigan

Hummingbirds begin arriving in late April and early May.

They are on their way out of Michigan and headed to Central America by October.

Fun Facts About Hummingbirds

Hummingbirds don't just consume nectar. They also eat insects and spiders.

Hummingbirds are the only birds that have the ability to fly backward.

When hummingbirds migrate they can fly up to 500 miles at a time.

Get more hummingbird facts from Kaytee.com.

If you spot a hummingbird this weekend, please share a photo or video on our social media.

