Hudsonville Ice Cream just made all of our dessert dreams come true-- again!

The Holland-based ice cream company has had a long-standing relationship with Little Debbie brand snack cakes, but their latest collab will make you want to drop what you're doing and run to your nearest Meijer.

I don't know how or why Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie became best friends and frequent collaborators, but I hope this relationship lasts forever.

The duo that gave us Zebra Cake, Honey Buns, and Oatmeal Creme Pie ice cream and Nutty Bar flavored ice cream bars is teaming up for their newest venture:

Ice cream sandwiches!

A social media post from the Michigan ice cream maker shared exciting news of the product launch:

Introducing what you’ve all been waiting for (yeah we couldn’t wait any longer either)...Little Debbie Ice Cream Sandwiches are here! Available in two iconic flavors you already know and love: Oatmeal Creme Pies: vanilla crème flavored ice cream sandwiched between real oatmeal cookies. Cosmic Brownies: brownie flavored ice cream sandwiched between chewy fudge brownies with rainbow chips

This is terrible news for anyone who made it their New Year's Resolution to eat better or start dieting.

According to the post from Hudsonville Ice Cream the new products are rolling out across Michigan and can be found at stores like "Kroger, Meijer, Hy-Vee, Giant Eagle, Mariano’s, Roundy’s, Family Fare, Tony’s Fresh Market, Strack & Van Til Food Market, Hannaford and Berkot’s Super Foods — and more to come!"

