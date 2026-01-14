Bourbon Fest Returns To Southwest Michigan Jan 31st

If there is one thing that brings people together, its alcohol. While there is a large amount of people who choose to stay clear of alcohol. Outside of the prohibition era, drinks have been a part of the American culture and often times people find it weird when you don't drink. There are several different types of alcohol, and they all provide different taste and vibes.

Many businessmen will tell you that they are fans of scotch, brandy, bourbon, or whiskey. These are seen as smooth, relaxing, and sophisticated drinks that many will have with dinner, during a meeting, or even at the end of the day to celebrate or unwind. When you're thinking about party scenes, these are the last alcohol brands to come to mind, but they are one of the first for a celebration dinner or mixer.

Bourbon Fest is essentially just a mixer that is designed around Bourbon and Whiskey. Bourbon Fest allows for attendees to try several different kinds of Bourbon or Whiskey, speak with vendors about what makes their bourbon different, and be around likeminded individuals of course. The latest announcement let us know that the Bourbon Fest would be returning to Southwest Michigan at the end of January.

Have You Ever Gone To Bourbon Fest? Would You Ever Attend Bourbon Fest?

MLive via MSN reports:

The Kalamazoo Bourbon Fest will return to the Delta Hotels Conference Center on Saturday, Jan. 31, marking a fifth year of bringing together bourbon and whiskey enthusiasts for an indoor tasting experience. The event will showcase over 100 whiskeys and bourbons, including 70 selections reserved for VIP ticket holders. Attendees will also have access to offerings from Michigan distilleries, handcrafted cocktails, live music, and local food vendors. The festival will run three separate sessions throughout the day at hotel, located at 2747 S. 11th St. Sessions run from: 1 to 3:30 p.m.

4 to 6:30 p.m.

7 to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are starting at just $20, and you can purchase additional drink tickets for $2 a piece and each ticket comes with a souvenir glass. They also have VIP and other ticket bundles available including the following:

General admission tickets start at $40 and include entry, a souvenir glass and 10 general admission sampling tickets. GA tickets may not be used on VIP samples.

VIP tickets start at $105 and include entry, a souvenir glass, 20 VIP sampling tickets and access to VIP tables. VIP ticket holders can also enjoy general admission bottle samples and cocktails for one ticket.

Unicorn bundle tickets start at $305 and include entry, a souvenir glass, 80 VIP sampling tickets and VIP table access.

All tickets come with free coffee and water, you can find more information about tickets, vendors, and more by visiting the Kalamazoo Bourbon Fest website, Facebook, or Instagram.