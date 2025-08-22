Horizon Bank Opens Kalamazoo Branch In 120 Year OId Building

Many people forget that Kalamazoo has a long and rich history in the state of Michigan and much of that history is still around or standing to this day. Taking one stroll through downtown and comparing an old newspaper, map, or photos will prove that many of the buildings we see in the city today have been standing for decades.

Get our free mobile app

While city officials have done a great job at making sure the city continues to progress and stay up with the modern terms, there is still a desire to keep some of the past close to the heart. There are several historical districts, neighborhoods, and buildings all over the city that have been deemed untouchable and remain a piece of the city's fabric.

Downtown which has the likes of the Arcadia Creek Festival Place, City Hall, Bronson Park, and the Kalamazoo Public Library has seen many changes over the years. There have been new buildings, renovations to old buildings, new tenants, and more that have come and gone or stayed put in our cute little city.

Did You Know Horizon Bank Was Opening A Branch In Downtown Kalamazoo?

Downtown Kalamazoo is a special place and whether you live there or have your business there, you know that is can be a very fruitful place. That may be the reason why Horizon Bank decided to open up a branch right in the heart of the city. The interesting question everyone has is why they chose a 120-year-old building to do so.

MLive via MSN reports:

“We are honored to be locating our downtown Kalamazoo bank office in this 120-year-old historic bank building,” Horizon Bank Market President John M. Crandle said. “We’re excited to welcome the Kalamazoo community into our new branch,” said Branch Manager Mike Thomas. “Whether you’re managing a business or looking for personal financial guidance, our team is here to provide the tools, support and solutions to help you succeed.” Unlike a traditional branch, this location is designed to deliver both personal and commercial banking services with a more modern approach. There are also private spaces for consultations and financial planning.

They are taking over what was originally the space of Kalamazoo City Savings Bank, and they hope to be long-term neighbor and partner in the downtown community’s continued resurgence. This is their second location in the Greater Kalamazoo area as they also have an office in Portage.