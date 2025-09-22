From TLC's Trading Spaces to Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network, TV personality and designer Vern Yip's new series has brought him all the way to Bay City, Michigan.

The designer recently shared details about an upcoming episode filmed in The Mitten over the summer. Here's what we know so far:

The original DIY reality series, Trading Spaces was an Emmy-winning TV show that ran from 2000-2008 inspiring millions of Americans to flip and redecorate their homes on a budget. The competition show, which pitted neighbors against each other to see who could better transform each other’s spaces more creatively, made us believe we could strip a room down to the studs and rebuild it like pros-- even if we had no idea what we were doing.

After all, how much damage could one do in only 48 hours? (See: the infamous hay wall design)

One of our favorite standout designers was Vern Yip. Since the show ended in 2008 Yip has stayed active in the design community and going on to host four seasons of HGTV's Deserving Design. Now, Yip is has brought his own Magnolia Network show to Michigan for a special project.

According to the series description the new show Home Reimagined is one in which,

Host and designer Vern Yip travels across the country to mentor brave renovators who have taken on the task of converting unusual commercial and industrial spaces into one-of-a-kind family homes.

The first episode is now streaming on Discover+ and HBO Max. No word on when the Bay City episode will air but be sure to check back for updates!

